Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) Short Interest Update

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the January 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $10,148,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $3,488,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $3,588,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $7,014,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $22.50.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd.

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

