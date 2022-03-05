S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Insider Dimitra Manis Sells 2,636 Shares of Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $407.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $327.31 and a one year high of $484.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.69.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 357.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in S&P Global by 106,017.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after buying an additional 37,106 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.