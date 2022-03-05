S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $453.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2022 earnings at $13.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $478.30.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $407.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $416.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.69. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $327.31 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after buying an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

