SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0027

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 65.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $29,692.44 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 75.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,083,173 coins and its circulating supply is 10,841,306 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

