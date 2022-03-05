Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.86 Million

Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $767.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $745.21 million and the highest is $790.50 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS.

SPB has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of SPB opened at $88.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $107.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth $5,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,652 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 34.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 208.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

