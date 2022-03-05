Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNMSF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.