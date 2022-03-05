Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $894.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will announce $894.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $724.74 million. Spire posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 353,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,106. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 32.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.