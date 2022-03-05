Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $894.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will announce $894.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $724.74 million. Spire posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.
Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE SR traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 353,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,106. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.28%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 32.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
