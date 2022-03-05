Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,846 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after acquiring an additional 953,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 935,971 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 937,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.32. 4,061,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357,216. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

