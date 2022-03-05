Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. 10,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 2,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 229.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Spring Valley Acquisition by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $421,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

