SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO Sells $2,175,610.31 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $125.50 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.75.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 384.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 97.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $1,284,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

