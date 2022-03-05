Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 40.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 116,690 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 421.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 814,198 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE ABR opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.