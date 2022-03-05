Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,401 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,096 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

Shares of ZBH opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.