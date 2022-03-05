Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $773,000.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA ERX opened at $53.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.