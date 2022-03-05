Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) were down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 1,530,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,481,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

