Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Insider Thomas Tesoro Sells 3,500 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.45. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,234,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,475,000 after purchasing an additional 78,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

