State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $19,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $151.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.38 and a 200 day moving average of $179.86. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 19,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $3,905,514.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,901 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

