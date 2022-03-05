State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,453 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

