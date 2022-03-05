State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,035 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $332.10 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.18 and its 200-day moving average is $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

