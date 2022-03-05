Stephen R. Palmer Sells 1,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carvana stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $102.19 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.86.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

