Stephen R. Palmer Sells 1,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Carvana stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $102.19 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.86.
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.
