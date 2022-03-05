Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.79. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter worth $143,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stericycle by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Stericycle by 7.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Stericycle by 157.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

