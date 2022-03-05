Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.75. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.66.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,656,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 838,285 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,612,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,199 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 73,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,275,000. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

