Stifel Nicolaus Cuts BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $50.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. raised shares of BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of BIGC opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

