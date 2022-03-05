StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AEY opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

