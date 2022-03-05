StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

