StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.05.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.