StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.33% of China Natural Resources worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

