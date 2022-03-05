StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 million, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.45. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment (Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

