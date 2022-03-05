StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 million, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.45. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

