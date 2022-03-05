StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. Gencor Industries has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $151.27 million, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.85). Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

