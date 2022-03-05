StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLG opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of -0.13.

About Hailiang Education Group (Get Rating)

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

