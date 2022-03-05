StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:MPX opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.17. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.
Marine Products Company Profile
Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
