StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:MPX opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.17. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPX. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

