StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $122.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

