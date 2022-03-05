StockNews.com Downgrades AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) to Sell

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

AAON has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73. AAON has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAON will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 46,027 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

