StockNews.com Downgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Hold

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

GOLF opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.84. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

