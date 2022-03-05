StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lowered Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 35.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 29.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 164,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

