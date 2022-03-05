StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lowered Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.31.
Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.97.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
