StockNews.com Upgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to “Buy”

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp downgraded Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

NYSE:LEN opened at $89.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lennar has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennar by 36.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

