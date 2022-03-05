StockNews.com Upgrades Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $171.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

