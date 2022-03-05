StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) is Private Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Private Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. StoneX Group accounts for approximately 8.7% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned 1.92% of StoneX Group worth $25,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 100,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.14.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $821,784.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.02 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,127 shares of company stock worth $749,214 and have sold 37,731 shares worth $2,457,029. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

