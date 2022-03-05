Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 701.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $105.26 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $2,143,904 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

