Stonnington Group LLC Buys 10,520 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1,021.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after buying an additional 580,099 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,166,000 after buying an additional 370,592 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,232,000 after buying an additional 323,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after buying an additional 226,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $285.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.28 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,336 shares of company stock worth $16,490,281. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

