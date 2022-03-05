Stonnington Group LLC Buys 41,258 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 885.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,258 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

