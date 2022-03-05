Stonnington Group LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 633.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,194 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.