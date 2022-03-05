Stonnington Group LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 380.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,042 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 72,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $187.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.62 and its 200-day moving average is $275.11. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.12 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

