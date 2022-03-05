Stonnington Group LLC Has $8.51 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 147.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 22.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after acquiring an additional 841,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,847,000 after acquiring an additional 477,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $209.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.04. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

