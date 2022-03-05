STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.180-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STOR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

