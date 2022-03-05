Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €86.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been given a €86.00 ($96.63) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s current price.

SAX has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.80 ($86.29) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €85.14 ($95.66).

SAX opened at €66.15 ($74.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €62.10 ($69.78) and a 52-week high of €76.05 ($85.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 109.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.50.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

