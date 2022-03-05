Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stryve Foods Inc. is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells healthy snacking products. The company’s product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve(R), Kalahari(R), Braaitime(R) and Vacadillos(R) brand names. Stryve Foods Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.46. Stryve Foods has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryve Foods by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

