S&U (LON:SUS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,765.04

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,765.04 ($37.10) and traded as low as GBX 2,530 ($33.95). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,560 ($34.35), with a volume of 1,929 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,686.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,761.95. The firm has a market cap of £285.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 39.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a GBX 36 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from S&U’s previous dividend of $33.00. S&U’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.
S&U Company Profile (LON:SUS)
S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.