S&U (LON:SUS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,765.04

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,765.04 ($37.10) and traded as low as GBX 2,530 ($33.95). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,560 ($34.35), with a volume of 1,929 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,686.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,761.95. The firm has a market cap of £285.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 39.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Get S&U alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a GBX 36 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from S&U’s previous dividend of $33.00. S&U’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($36.23), for a total value of £405,000 ($543,405.34).

S&U Company Profile (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.