Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

SUBCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 32,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,934. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

