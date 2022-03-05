Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMR opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.57. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.