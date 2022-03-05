Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the January 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,907 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 53,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.41. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

