Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.40 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.